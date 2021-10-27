Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,745 shares of company stock worth $2,321,439 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

