K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.45 ($13.47) and traded as high as €14.30 ($16.82). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €13.34 ($15.69), with a volume of 4,371,969 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.69 and its 200 day moving average is €11.45.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

