Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 6,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

