KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.
ETR KWS opened at €73.40 ($86.35) on Monday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
