KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

ETR KWS opened at €73.40 ($86.35) on Monday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

