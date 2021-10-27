L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSTR opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

