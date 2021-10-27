Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,256. The stock has a market cap of $879.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

