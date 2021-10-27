Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

LBAI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 2,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

