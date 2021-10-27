Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $548.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.