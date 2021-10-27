Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 438,607 shares.The stock last traded at $113.24 and had previously closed at $115.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

