Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $498.00

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 498 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 509.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 28790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506.50 ($6.62).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.13.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.