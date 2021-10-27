Lanceria (LANC) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $772,878.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00095922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,037.54 or 1.00233409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.31 or 0.06725484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.