Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires 597,230 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,230 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 11.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $62,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FR traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

