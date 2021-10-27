Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 260,500 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 0.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 12,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.