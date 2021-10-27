Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,848,570 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,848,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,000. Lexington Realty Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Lexington Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 677,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 26,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,118. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

