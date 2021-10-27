Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 15,000 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

