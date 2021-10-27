Legal & General Group Plc Buys 4,361 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 79.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.