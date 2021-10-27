Legal & General Group Plc Has $485,000 Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Daktronics worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 590.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 156.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

