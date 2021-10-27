Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Calix were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calix by 5,693.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

