Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $564,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

