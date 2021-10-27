Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.