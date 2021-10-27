Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

