Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.99

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.99 and traded as high as C$25.30. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 5,011 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at C$86,840.56.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

