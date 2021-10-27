LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get LG Display alerts:

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 566,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,446.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.