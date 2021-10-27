Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 338,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,756,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 125,494 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

