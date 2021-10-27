Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $376.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.