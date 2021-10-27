Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $123.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. 86,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,337. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.