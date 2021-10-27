Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

