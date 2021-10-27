Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.76

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and traded as high as $55.06. Linamar shares last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LIMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Get Linamar alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.