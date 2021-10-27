Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in October

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM remained flat at $$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 276,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Lithium has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.