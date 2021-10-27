Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in October

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM remained flat at $$0.33 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 276,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Lithium has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.28.
About Lithium
