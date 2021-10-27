LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

