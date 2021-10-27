LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold, Inc engages in the exploration of gold mining activities. It focuses its operation on the Ute-Ulay and Golden Wonder projects. The company was founded by Kye A. Abraham, Larry H. Abraham, and James U. Blanchard III in 1979 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, WA.

