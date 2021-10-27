Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 415,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

