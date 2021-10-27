loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 273,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,383. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

