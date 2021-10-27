Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.70. 17,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.68 and its 200 day moving average is $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

