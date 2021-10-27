Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.76. 44,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

