Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 329,696 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

