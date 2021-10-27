Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,955,000 after purchasing an additional 394,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

