Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

