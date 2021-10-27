Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

