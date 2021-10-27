Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

