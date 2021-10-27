Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 896,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

