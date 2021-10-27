LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,784 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,536,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $116.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94.

