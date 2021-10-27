LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,736 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter.

MXI opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

