LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMPT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Professional Planning purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,300,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

