Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

