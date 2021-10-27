Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Luxfer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The company has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

