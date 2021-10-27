Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

LXFR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,419. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $607.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.