Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

LYFT opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

