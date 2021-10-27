M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $61.69

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $59.50. M/I Homes shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 8,757 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.