M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $61.69

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $59.50. M/I Homes shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 8,757 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

