Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 1,200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PG opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $345.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

